'You still breathe, in my thoughts': Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan on 2nd death anniversary

Babil Khan remembered his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, on his second death anniversary on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared an unseen photo of Irrfan and penned an emotional note.

"Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic.

"You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil," he added.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, leaving the entire nation mourning his loss. One of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, Irrfan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour after a two-year-long battle.

Irrfan's career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour. In 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over the years, he starred in several box office hits including 'The Namesake', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Paan Singh Tomar', Piku', 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium', and others.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:17 PM IST