'You roar again': Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares a glimpse of his transformation for 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Sanjay Dutt has always seen portraying different and interesting characters in his films and his presence in the character of 'Adheera' in the upcoming 'KGF: Chapter 2' is much awaited by his fans.

Recently Maanayata Dutt took to her social media and shared a short video of Sanjay Dutt's images from his gym workout while he is transforming for his role of 'Adheera'.

She wrote down a beautiful caption on the image by tagging the husband -"And You roar again", "I believe in you".

A few days back Sanjay Dutt was also seen sharing his excitement on coming back to the gym which signifies that the actor has worked hard for his role of 'adheera' and is surely going to bring madness on the screen.

Besides ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ slated to release on 14th April, 2022. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:19 PM IST