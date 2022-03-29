'You left your brain at home': John Abraham REACTS to being asked about 'overdose of action' in his films

Bollywood’s action hero John Abraham, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Attack’, had a brow-raising exchange with a journalist during a press conference.

When a journalist questioned John about the extensive action sequences in his films, the actor responded by calling the former ‘dumb’, and that he left his brain at home.

The journalist had asked, "Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands."

The 'Dhoom' actor interrupted and asked if the question was about 'Attack', to which the journalist said that the question was about 'Satyameva Jayate'.

John asserted that he has come to promote 'Attack', and apologised for the same.

When answering a question about his fitness, John didn't mince his words and took another dig at the journalist and said, "More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time."

“If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you’ll have a problem. You’ll have to ask the questions of today. Ask why ‘Attack’ is special or unique. Ask questions related to this film," he added.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, ‘Attack’, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The film will be released worldwide on April 1.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:16 AM IST