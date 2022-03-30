‘You are asked to bring controversy’: John Abraham refuses to answer questions about ‘The Kashmir Files’

Bollywood star John Abraham, who was speaking at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie ‘Attack’, was asked about his views on ‘The Kashmir Files’, the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 90s.

To this, the actor simply replied, "I'm not on social media and I don't watch any particular news channel... I haven't seen 'The Kashmir Files'."

He said, “You are asked on the news desk to bring controversy, then you come here and say, ‘Tell us something about The Kashmir Files.’ Why will I do that?"

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack (Part 1)' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Abraham features in ‘Attack’ as a "super soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits".

For the actor, who has also backed the project through his banner JA Entertainment, it was important that the film was mounted on a "promising premise" and be a "visual extravaganza".

Which is why, Abraham said, "Attack" has the feel of popular games like "PubG" and "Mortal Kombat".

"I wanted to make an action film, but the kind which is diametrically opposite to the regular fare that we make. As a producer, I wanted to risk a lot in the kind of content that I was making. I wanted to reinvent action and didn't want to play safe.

"If you do your regular fare and fail, you probably deserve it. But if you're making something different and risk the probability of failure, you at least tried something different. Ours is a fun, PubG meets 'Mortal Kombat' kind of film," Abraham told PTI.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's action entertainer 'Attack ', which will be released worldwide by Pen Marudhar. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on April 1.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:35 AM IST