Yami Gautam urges everyone to watch 'The Kashmir Files', says 'being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the atrocities'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, recently urged their fans and followers to watch and support Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.

Taking to their respective Twitter accounts, Yami and Aditya shared their experience of watching the film.

For those unversed, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the tale of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus. It has seen a phenomenal jump at the box office as it has managed to rake in Rs 27.15 crore in only three days since its release.

Calling the audience's reaction to the film 'very real', Aditya tweeted, "You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yami Gautam tweeted, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film stars actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It has been made tax-free in several states.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:01 PM IST