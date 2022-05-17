Working mother Dia Mirza brings son Avyaan along on ‘Dhak Dhak’ sets – see pic

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is all set to feature in the film 'Dhak Dhak', a story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world.

Besides her, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi as the protagonists.

The film is now under production and will hit cinema screens in 2023.

Actress Taapsee Pannu will co-produce the film through her production house Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

On Tuesday, Dia took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who joined her on sets.

She captioned it as, "The perfect start to a work day."

Avyaan recently turned one. Dia talked about her son's journey from being born premature to going through a lifesaving surgery.

Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony at her residence on February 15 last year.

Besides ‘Dhak Dhak’ will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:32 PM IST