'Working again with John was extremely comfortable and fun', says 'Attack' actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Ever since the launch of the teaser and trailer of the forthcoming action entertainer 'Attack', the audiences are waiting with bated breath to know more about India's first super soldier played by John Abraham. The kick ass action scenes and the mystery behind the story has caught the fans attention and is set to release on 1st April 2022.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez opposite John and their chemistry is top notch! 'Attack' (part 1) is not an ordinary action movie, it showcases sci fi angle, a complex drama and a narrative with a question mark on how in future India handles terrorism.

Talking about the chemistry and working with John Abraham once again in 'Attack', an elated Jacqueline Fernandez adds, “It's always a pleasure to work with John, I am really looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film. It's an interesting storyline and extremely strong narrative and working again with John was extremely comfortable and fun!”

The powerhouse duo Jacqueline and John have worked together in 'Housefull 2', 'Race 2', 'Dishoom' and now in 'Attack' (part 1), the actors are loved as an on screen couple and have managed to impress the audiences with their amazing performances and chemistry.

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer 'Attack'. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:41 PM IST