Women's Day 2022: From 'Gully Boy' to 'Raazi', top 10 films helmed by women directors

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

This is a day for people to recognise the milestones achieved by women and the stereotypes shattered by them as they pave their way to success.

On the occasion of Women's Day, let us have a look at 10 impactful films that have been helmed by talented women directors:

Gully Boy

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy' traces the journey of an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi, played by Ranveer Singh, to winning a rapping competition. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Raazi

Advertisement

'Raazi', starring Alia Bhatt, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film revolves around the story of Sehmat, an undercover RAW agent, who is married into a Pakistani family to extract information about the enemy.

Margarita with a Straw

Advertisement

Directed by Shonali Bose, the 'Margarita with a Straw' revolves around the life of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy. The film was highly appreciated across the globe and even won several accolades. Shonali's direction and Kalki's pathbreaking performance was lauded internationally.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan, who reunite for a three-week road trip. The film was a blockbuster and went on to win two National Film Awards.

English Vinglish

Advertisement

'English Vinglish', directed by Gauri Shinde, marked the comeback of legendary actress Sridevi on the silver screen. The film received widespread critical acclaim, with audiences praising Sridevi's performance and Shinde's screenplay and direction. It received a 5-minute standing ovation at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival.

Dear Zindagi

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, 'Dear Zindagi' is a coming-of-age Bollywood drama, starring Alia Bhatt as a budding cinematographer who is discontented with her life and Shah Rukh Khan as a cheerful psychologist who helps her rediscover life.

Dil Dhadakne Do

'Dil Dhadakne Do' is a family drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film takes the viewers through the lives of the Mehras, a dysfunctional family, who invite their friends and extended family on a cruise trip.

Dhobi Ghat

Directed by Kiran Rao, 'Dhobi Ghat' is about the journey of a few common folk living in Mumbai and dealing with various issues. The film was released internationally as 'Mumbai Diaries'. It earned global recognition and was longlisted in the 65th BAFTA Awards in the Best Non-English Film category.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

This psychological crime drama, directed by Reema Kagti, was a critical and commercial success. Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, the film was appreciated for its unique script and engaging screenplay.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

This comedy-drama directed by Reema Kagti revolves around the lives of several people who are on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus and their trials and tribulations during the four-day trip to Goa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:34 PM IST