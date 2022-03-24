Why is Anushka Sharma annoyed with husband Virat Kohli? Watch Video

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come together on screen with a new television commercial.

Anushka took to her official Instagram account and shared the ad with her fans and followers.

While Anushka sports shoulder-length hair and is seen in a beige jumpsuit in the video, her cricketer-husband is seen as a Sikh man with a turban in the new commercial.

The video starts with Anushka looking for her hair clip all over the house. She then finds Virat with her clip as he tries to use them to hold together loose wires.

However, Anushka gets annoyed and she takes away her clip which leads to the wires falling off.

The couple has often acted in ads together and fans have loved their organic onscreen chemistry. They also reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film 'Chakda Express', inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, while Virat last played against West Indies in the T-20 series at Eden Gardens.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:08 PM IST