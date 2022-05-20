'Why can't we be called one industry?': Akshay Kumar reacts to ongoing debate between South and Hindi cinema

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the promotions of his most-awaited film 'Prithviraj', recently reacted to the Hindi-South language row.

During an interview with India Today, Akshay said he doesn't believe in this divide and hopes that one day this debate ends.

The actor said, "I hate it when someone says South industry and North. We are all one industry and that is what I believe. I think we should stop asking this question. It is important that we understand that this is how Britishers rules us, by dividing us. We have never learnt our lessons. We are still not understanding this part. I think the day we realise that we are one industry, things will start working better for us."

"It is unfortunate that this debate is happening, and we are all becoming victims of it. Why can’t we be called one industry? Why are we being called the North and South industry? All our languages are good, we are talking our mother tongues and we are all beautiful. It is unfortunate that we keep dividing ourselves," he added.

'Prithviraj' has been helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

The film also stars Manushi Chhillar and is set to release in theatres on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

