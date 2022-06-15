‘Why blame me?’: Karan Johar REACTS to reports of his 50th birthday bash being a COVID-19 hotspot

Weeks after Dharma honcho Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was labelled as a ‘COVID-19 hotspot’ which reportedly left more than 50 guests infected, the filmmaker-producer has responded to the allegations.

In an interview with Film Companion, KJo said that a lot was happening that week including another party, wedding, shoots and more.

He stated, “Why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?"

Karan further mentioned, "I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know."

It was a grand affair when filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 last month. The celebration saw the who's who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, among many others, attending his big party.

After the event, it was reported that SRK, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur were among those who tested positive for the virus.

A report by Bollywood Hungama also mentioned that that actor Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan's party, tested positive for Covid. "He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film.”

Meanwhile on work front, Karan recently presented the first trailer of the upcoming magnum opus 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots, and an indication of the film's grand scale.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the film will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.