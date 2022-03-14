Who is Arslan Goni? Meet Aly Goni's brother, and rumoured boyfriend of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Rumours that Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has found love once again in Arslan Goni have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

However, both of them have maintained their silence over their relationship, but fans cannot help but try to find out who Arslan really is.

Arslan is the brother of television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Aly Goni. He is best known for his stint in the show 'Jia Aur Jia'.

Recently, he had also starred in the web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan and Danish Hussain in prominent roles.

Sussanne and Arslan reportedly met via their common friends in the television industry, and soon fell in love. They are often seen engaging in social media PDA by dropping cute comments on each other's posts.

Arslan had also shared a heartfelt note on Sussanne's birthday. "Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love," he had written along with a photo.

Sussanne Khan were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. The couple have two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

