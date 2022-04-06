What is the age difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

It has been a long time since rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending big fat Indian wedding has been doing the rounds on the internet. While they have not shared an official statement on the same yet, buzz is strong that the couple will tie the knot in the next couple of weeks.

Amids all the wedding rumours, another discussion that has been going around is about the age gap between Ranbir and Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor was born on September 28, 1982, to iconic yesteryear actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The Kapoor scion marked his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007, and since then, there has been no looking back for him.

On the other hand, Alia was born on March 15, 1993 to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. The actress featured as a child artist in the 1999 thriller 'Sangharsh', before debuting as a lead in the teen drama 'Student of the Year' in 2012.

Alia had once even said that Ranbir was her 'childhood crush'.

The couple has an age difference of 11 years, but it has been proven by many Bollywood couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Farah Khan-Shirish Kundra and others that age is just a number when it comes to love.

While there were rumours of them dating for a very long time, the speculations gained momentum after they were roped in for Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' in 2017. It was finally in 2018 that Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge on April 17 at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

