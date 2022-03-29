'We have become orphans': Asha Bhosle gets emotional remembering Lata Mangeshkar

Family members of music legend Lata Mangeshkar, including Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar, got emotional on the occasion of unveiling the photo of the late singer at the hands of Vikram Gokhale at Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at a hospital in the city.

Unveiling the portrait of Lata didi, actor Vikram Gokhale too became emotional. He said, "My father and Dinanath Mangeshkar ji's family are related for decades. We used to call Dinanath ji as Dina Aba. They were very close. In fact, Dinanath ji was my father's guru and he gave my father the musical instrument with which he did his riyaz. We have very fond memories of the Mangeshkar family. I am grateful that Hridaynathji gave me this opportunity to unveil the photograph," he said.

Asha Bhosle too got teary-eyed on the occasion. She said, "Whenever I used to take blessings from Didi, she used to tell me not to touch her feet. She used to say 'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.'"

"Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? With whom should I share my troubles? We were very young when Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us, guiding us for at least a few more years," she added.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar said, "Didi's passing is very sad for all of us. Today, Didi's picture was unveiled in Dinanath Auditorium and there are four theatres in Pune, where we will unveil her photographs. I never thought that in the same places where we had unveiled Baba's pictures, one day I will have to unveil didi's photo as well. I can't still believe that she has left us."

Usha Mangeshkar, Bharti Mangeshkar, Ashish Shelar, Roopkumar and Sonali Rathod, Adinath Mangeshkar, Krishna Mangeshkar, Zanai Bhosle, Anuja Bhosle and Mayuresh Pai were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:24 PM IST