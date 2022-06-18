Watch: Vidyut Jammwal takes female fan for a ride in his Rs 1.90 crore car

Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal who is currently on a promotional spree from his upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' treated a female fan with a ride in his luxury car.

In a video shared by the paparazzi on social media, Vidyut can be seen interacting with a fan, giving her a hug and then taking her for a spin in his Aston Martin DB9 that costs around Rs 1.90 crore.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' unveiled the trailer of the film and it shows the action star's fierce side as this time it’s about his character's daughter.

The glimpses of its trailer show Vidyut in a novel avatar, which is sure to make the fans wonder what he has in store for them. The action-packed trailer shows a determined Sameer (Vidyut), who is looking for his missing daughter and will stop at nothing to bring her home.

Vidyut had earlier said: "After the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were asked by viewers if there are happy endings. We pondered on it and realised that the society must also undergo a test. We thought about the aftermath of the events in the first chapter and what it meant for Sameer and Nargis."

"That's how we arrived on the second chapter. Its trailer shows glimpses of how challenging and brutal it can be to pass the test of love."

The film brings back Shivaleeka Oberoi, who plays Vidyut's wife Nargis in the movie. The Faruk Kabir directorial has been inspiring curiosity since its announcement.

Producer at Cinergy, Ram Mirchandani shared that Vidyut has rewritten the rules of action heroism in our films and with 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', he has set harder hitting benchmarks.

The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on July 8.