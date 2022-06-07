Watch Video: Tiger Shroff's 'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' makes its way to 'Stranger Things 4' - here's how

'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' is a new slang that is raging high these days. The dialogue was first introduced in the 2014 film, 'Heropanti' by Tiger Shroff which went viral around the release of its sequel 'Heropanti 2', while creating a whole new trend on the internet.

While the trend has been heavily picked up by the netizens, it has now caught the attention of the American science fiction horror drama series 'Stranger Things S4'. A viral video from the Hindi dubbed version of the series took up the famous dialogue to be used in one of the scenes by a lead character.

Watch the clip here:

'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' has become a famous slang that is trending in all corners. From famous international cricketers to common people, everyone is recreating the dialogue in their own ways. Tiger has really blown the internet this time.

On the film front, Tiger will be next seen in ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar, and ‘Rambo’.