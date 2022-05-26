Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan burns the dance floor as he grooves to 'Koi Mil Gaya' at Karan Johar's birthday bash

A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from his good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash has gone viral on social media platforms.

Earlier today, it was reported that SRK made a private entry at Yash Raj Studios.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen channelling his inner Rahul from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the party. He owned the dance floor as he grooved to the song 'Koi Mil Gaya' from one of his superhit films.

He was seen on the dance floor with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Maniesh Paul, and others.

Just like his son Aryan, Shah Rukh also opted for an all black look, keeping up with the 'Black and Bling' theme.

According to several media reports, Shah Rukh made a private entry to avoid getting clicked by the shutterbugs. Reportedly, the 'Raees' actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's reception party as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 'Zero' with Anushka and Katrina. He is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with 'Pathaan'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He recently announced that he will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a film titled 'Dunki'. It will also star Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for the same and his look from the film is still under wraps, only adding to the anticipation of his fans.