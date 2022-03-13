Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan reacts to reports of 'influential' people in film industry harassing him

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to media reports that certain 'influential' people in Bollywood are targeting or harassing him.

Kartik attended one of the award shows on Saturday night and duing an interaction with the media, the 'Dhamaka' actor was asked how he felt when he read certain negative reports being published about him in news. The actor responded, "I don't even read them."

One of the mediapersons then asked Kartik if someone in Bollywood was 'bothering' him. To this, Kartik smiled and said, "There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon."

For those unversed, last year, Kartik had been dropped from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'. The production house, in their official statement posted on Instagram, simply stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

'Dostana 2' was announced back in 2019 by Karan and starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani, along with Kartik.

There were other unconfirmed reports that he had lost out on another big project.

Recently, there were reports that Kartik threatened to walk out of his upcoming film 'Shehzada' after the producers of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' decided to release its Hindi version in theatres. 'Shehzada' is the official remake of the Telugu film. Reports said Kartik was worried about the box office prospects of his film being hurt by the original's re-release.

Due to these issues, Kartik's fans had claimed that the actor was being targetted by certain influential people within the film industry.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Freddy' and 'Shehzada' among other films.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:22 PM IST