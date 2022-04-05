Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor yells at her driver after car almost runs over paparazzo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor visited her best friend Malaika Arora on Monday, who met with a car accident.

As she left Arora’s residence, Kareena’s driver almost ran over a paparazzo, who hurt his leg while taking pictures of the actress.

In a video shared on Instagram, the paparazzo can be heard saying "Mera pair, mera pair (My leg)," after which Kareena tells him "Sambhalo yaar (be careful)."

She then yells at her driver, "Peeche jao yar (Move back)."

Bebo is later seen telling the shutterbugs, "Tum log bhaga matt karo yar. Kyun bhaag rahe ho (you guys should not run like that. Why were you running like that)?"

For those unversed, Malaika met with an accident while she was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

Kareena will also make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:24 AM IST