Watch Video: Jacqueline Fernandez matches steps with Dance Rani from 'Escaype Live'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also known for her flawless dancing techniques, recently matched thumkas with an all-new rising dancing talent, Dance Rani aka Aadya Sharma of Disney+ Hotstar’s latest social thriller 'Escaype LIVE'.

Showing the young talent some of her signature moves, Jacqueline opened the platform to Dance Rani, who then added her twists to the choreography. With dynamic energy and joyful spirits, the duo offered the audience a glance at the spectacular dance duet.

Astonished by her energy, Jacqueline said, “Dance Rani captures every Indian child’s dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance.”

Dance Rani can be seen swaying to many more tunes in 'Escaype LIVE', directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The show that chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Plabita Borthakur, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma, amongst others.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:11 PM IST