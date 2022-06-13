Watch: Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video on parenthood, fans call it 'relatable'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday shared a hilarious and relatable video on Instagram.

In the reel, Twinkle shares the 'soundtrack running through every mother's life' and added AR Rahman's song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to it.

On the video, she added the text, "The soundtrack running through every mother's life," and "Do kids deliberately wait till you are in the bathroom to call out? Can this be a punishable offence? Point to be noted milord."

Twinkle captioned her post, "Is this a deliberate tactic to drive all mothers insane? Do they lurk around waiting to strike as soon as they sense that our bladders feel it’s safe to let go? Are they secretly agents from L’Oréal hoping to turn our hair grey early so we spend all our money on hair dye? Raise your hand 🙋‍♀️if this is the soundtrack of your life as well."

Check out the video here:

Moments after she shared the video, fans took to the comments section and said that they found it quite relatable.

A user commented, "My life story ditto, can relate so much indeed, even after having a 19 year old."

Another user commented, "Story of everyone's life."

"One of few things never change...let me tell you if you think this going to change as they grow up? That's an illusion!! They never grow up🤦🏻‍♀️ mommy's plight," read another comment.

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle is quite active on Instagram and often treats her fans and followers with stunning pictures and hilarious videos.

She made her acting debut with the film 'Barsaat' in 1995, however, she quit films after a few years. Her last film as an actor was 'Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega' in 2001.

Twinkle has now turned into an author and columnist. She has three books to her credit -- 'Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'.