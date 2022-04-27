Watch: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visit Mahim Dargah ahead of 'Heropanti 2' release

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Heropanti 2', visited Mahin Dargah on Wednesday to offer prayers.

According to the videos and photos that have surfaced online, the actors can be seen in ethnic outfits. While Tiger wore a pink kurta, Tara looked beautiful in white dress.

The lead pair offered chaddar and flowers at the dargah in Mumbai.

Reportedly, they also visited South Mumbai's Babulnath Mandir to seek blessings.

Take a look at the video and photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for the film have been off the charts, close to the tune of Rs 3 crore in ticket sales, and the trade experts credit it to the film’s larger-than-life visuals, never-seen-before action, some great music and dancing, an interesting storyline, and overall mass appeal.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is all set to release in theatres nationwide on April 29, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:56 PM IST