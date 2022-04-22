Watch: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reunite for 'Whistle Baja 2.0' ahead of 'Heropanti 2' release

Back in 2014, Tiger Shroff made his debut with 'Heropanti' and since then Indian cinema has discovered a new dancing genius. Tiger and Kriti Sanon also made headlines for their dance moves in 'Whistle Baja' from the film.

To relive the same, Tiger and Kriti came together to groove their ways into our hearts with 'Whistle Baja 2.0'.

Recently, Tiger shared a glimpse of the reprised version of 'Whistle Baja'. The latest version makes us revisit the nostalgic lane from the 2014 days.

Now that the song has been released in a single-screen theatre at Gaiety Galaxy, the internet is already gushing over it. Tiger’s spectacular dance move has made the entire nation groove.

Tiger, who has always managed to stun the audience with his action sequences and dance moves, is currently gearing up for the release of 'Heropanti 2'.

Apart from Tiger, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the lead roles. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by AR Rahman.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:01 PM IST