Watch: SS Rajamouli launches 'KumKumala'- Telugu version of 'Brahmastra' song 'Kesariya'

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's teaser song 'Kesariya' (Hindi version) from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' went viral receiving love from all corners.

Now, the makers have a special surprise for fans. A special Telugu version of 'Kesariya' song called 'Kumkumala' was launched online by the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli (who is presenting the film in the 4 south markets).

The Telugu version is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram (who recently sang the blockbuster Srivalli) while lyrics is by veteran Chandrabose whose recent hits include 'Pushpa' and 'RRR'.

'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' releases on 9th September 2022.

The movie is presented by SS Rajamouli in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.