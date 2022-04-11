Watch: Sanjay Dutt fulfills fan's dream who came all the way to meet him outside his house in Mumbai

Ever since the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer, actor Sanjay Dutt's character 'Adheera' has taking over the mind of the audience. Fans are stunned to see him in a different avatar once again.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sanjay Dutt can be seen interacting with his fans at the gate of his residence.

Dutt also fulfilled the wish of one of his die-hard fans who travelled to Mumbai to meet him.

The fan was heard saying in the video, "My dream has come true." Several other fans were also excited to click photos with the star.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with the promotions of 'KGF: Chapter 2' and is overwhelmed with the love the film has received before its release.

Besides 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is all set to release on April 14, 2022, Sanjay Dutt also has ‘Ghudchadhi’, directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:17 PM IST