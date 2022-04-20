Watch: Sanjay Dutt enjoys IPL match with 'KGF: Chapter 2' co-star Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's character of deadly villain 'Adheera' is taking over the minds of the masses with the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. It has elevated the ever-raging fandom of the star above the limits.

Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared some pictures and video of his visit to a stadium in support of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore along with his 'KGF' co-star Raveena Tandon.

He was overwhelmed after witnessing the love he got from the crowd.

He wrote in the caption, "Overwhelmed and grateful for the love ❤️"

Sanjay Dutt's character 'Adheera' is garnering love from the audience and the film is breaking the records every successive day.

On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’, to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:39 PM IST