Watch 'Runway 34' Teaser: Ajay Devgn presents a high-octane thriller drama with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

The makers of the much-anticipated film 'Runway 34' dropped the first teaser on Tuesday.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Sharing the clip on social media, Ajay wrote, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground."

"'Runway34' is a high-octane thriller drama inspired by true events. It is the story of Captain Vikrant Singh played by Ajay Devgn and the fateful incident that changed it all. Concurrently, we follow Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant on his quest to get to the bottom of the truth and his turbulent encounter with the prodigal pilot," read the description.

The trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will release on 21st March 2022.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:53 AM IST