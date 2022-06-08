Watch: Riteish Deshmukh dances to the beats of ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ from Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona'

The fever of Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona' seems to be not stopping anywhere. The first song from the film has released ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ that has taken the internet by storm and barely anybody can stop grooving to its beats. It's not just the netizens and the fans who are stepping in to dance to the music of Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, but major Indian celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh are jumping into the trend as well.

Taking to his social media, Riteish Deshmukh shares a video of him dancing to the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’. The star can be seen wearing a tuxedo as he dances to the beats of the latest release. In the caption below, the actor jots down, “@kichchasudeepa my friend this one's for you. Blockbuster song … looking forward to your magnum opus #vikrantrona”

‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is released in different languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The video of the song starring Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to be released. It is said that the visual version of the song is a complete treat for one’s eyes.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.