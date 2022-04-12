Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu home, Krishna Raj bungalow gets decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt

With only few days left to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited wedding, the former's residence and his ancestral home have been decked up as they welcome their guests.

The Vastu building in Bandra, where Ranbir currently recides, has been adorned with floral decoration, as the Kapoor family gears up to welcome Alia.

The ancestral bungalow of the Kapoors, Krishna Raj, has also been decorated with lights from top to bottom in anticipation of the wedding.

While the couple has remained tightlipped about the wedding dates, Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt recently confirmed that the wedding will indeed take place before April 20.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot at RK Studios, which will be followed by a function at RK House in Chembur.

The couple is also set to host not one, but two grand receptions for their industry colleagues in Mumbai, reportedly over the weekend.

It was earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir will also offer a langar at a Gurudwara after tying the knot. They will not be physically present at the Gurudwara, however, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

