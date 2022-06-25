Watch: Rakul Preet Singh’s fiery dance moves on 'Pasoori' leave boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani gushing

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently dropped a mesmerising video of herself dancing to the beats of popular song 'Pasoori' by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi.

In the video Rakul can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black crop top and skirt with a thigh high slit. She captioned it as, "Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best.”

Fans and followers of the actress were impressed by her movies, but the best comment she received was from boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, “Can you teach me also,” with several fire and heart emojis.

Check out the video below.

Rakul and Jackky worked together recently for an Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Production 41'. In the film, Rakul plays Akshay Kumar's leading lady while Jackky has donned the producer's cap.

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

They have reportedly been dating for over a year now.

Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She was last seen in ‘Runway 34', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Her upcoming films include 'Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Indian 2', 'Ayalaan', 'Attack', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali' among others.

When asked about her massive line up and if it add to one's responsibilities, Rakul Preet told IANS: "Yes, the responsibility does increase along with the anxiety, as the films are ready and the people will soon start watching them. They should like the films, so it also heightens expectations, but I think, I am in the phase of being just grateful, as I am getting a chance to so many films and I hope that I keep getting such films and they keep on releasing."