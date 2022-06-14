Watch: Rajkummar Rao shares first glimpse of Vikram from 'HIT: The First Case'

Since the motion picture of 'HIT: The First Case' dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao. The wait ends as the makers released the first-ever glimpse of Vikram and it will surely make your blood run cold.

Rajkummar Rao looks edgy as he holds a gun in his hand.

The actor also shared the first look on his official Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote, "Here comes the #GlimpseOfVikram a Cop fighting against crime whilst dealing with his past. #HITTheFirstCase In Cinemas On 15th July 2022. Trailer out soon."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT: The First Case'. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.