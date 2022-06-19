e-Paper Get App

Watch: Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and they often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for his upcoming movie 'HIT: The First Case' was released. Amidst hectic promotions, the 'Badhaai Do' actor decided to take a break and fly to Italy with his wife Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and they often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media. The couple that is currently in Rome, took to their Instagram to share an adorable video of themselves chilling in the Italian capital.

Patralekhaa captioned the video "Roman Holiday".

On the work front, Rajkummar will soon be seen in the action thriller film 'Hit: the First Case' opposite Sanya Malhotra. In the film, Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a cop, while Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of the female lead.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15.

Apart from 'HIT: The First Case', Rajkummar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma.

Rajkummar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', the sequel to his hit film 'Stree', Abhishek Jain's 'Second Innings', Shrikanth Bolla biopic, Hansal Mehta's 'Swagat Hai,' and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro' sequel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay

WATCH: PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

WATCH: PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Agnipath protest in Bihar: Prashant Kishor targets BJP and JD(U) amid over of wards, says 'both...

Agnipath protest in Bihar: Prashant Kishor targets BJP and JD(U) amid over of wards, says 'both...