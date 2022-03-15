Watch: On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's birth anniversary, Adivi Sesh celebrates the real-life hero by recreating his memories

Marking the 45th birth anniversary of the braveheart martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh pays an ode to the memories and experiences of the late officer in a special video recreating his real life moments.

Living the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan through the journey of the film, Adivi Sesh not only got deeply acquainted with the heroics of the braveheart but also has been inspired by the courage, kindness and compassion of Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

In a special video, paying a tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers have put together real life pictures of the various phases and experiences of the NSG commando's life against the recreated reel life pictures.

Depicting the journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan from childhood, glorious years in the army to the devastating Mumbai 26/11 attacks where he sacrificed his life for the nation, 'Major' celebrates the spirit of the late legendary officer's life.

Mounted on a large scale, the pan India film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, and spirit of life.

Earlier this year, the makers released the lyrical versions of the first song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam titled 'Hrudayama' and 'Pon Malare' respectively, presenting the refreshing chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:10 PM IST