e-Paper Get App

Watch: 'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's film promises a perfect actioner

The film’s trailer confirms that the movie tells a powerful tale that will engage the viewers from the first scene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

The most anticipated action drama ‘OM: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is set to release on July 1. The film’s trailer confirms that the movie tells a powerful tale that will engage the viewers from the first scene.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role, performing undaunted daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation.

The trailer also portrays Sanjana Sanghi in a never-seen-before avatar. Skipping the glamorous side, Sanjana will be seen in an action role for the first time ever on the silver screen.

The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with her family on father Prakash Padukone's birthday - see...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: 'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's film promises a perfect actioner

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study: WHO

COVID-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study: WHO

Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Ronaldo scores stunning solo goal from corner kick, leaves teammates in...

Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Ronaldo scores stunning solo goal from corner kick, leaves teammates in...

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Prophet Row: Protests against Nupur Sharma outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid; watch video

Prophet Row: Protests against Nupur Sharma outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid; watch video

Maharashtra: 278 MLAs cast their votes till 1:24 pm in Rajya Sabha polls

Maharashtra: 278 MLAs cast their votes till 1:24 pm in Rajya Sabha polls