Watch: 'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's film promises a perfect actioner

The most anticipated action drama ‘OM: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is set to release on July 1. The film’s trailer confirms that the movie tells a powerful tale that will engage the viewers from the first scene.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role, performing undaunted daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation.

The trailer also portrays Sanjana Sanghi in a never-seen-before avatar. Skipping the glamorous side, Sanjana will be seen in an action role for the first time ever on the silver screen.

The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma.