Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' song 'Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala' out now

‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’, the new track from Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' was officially shared by the makers on Friday.

Set against the backdrop of vibrant, colour-filled bylanes of a small town, ‘Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala’ is a playful and fun song that promises to be a favourite on every Holi-playlist.

The song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Amit Gupta.

Penned by Abhishek Talent, choreographed by Sushma Dilman Sunam, the song is composed by Abhishek-Amol and has strong instrumental influence including tabla, dholak, Indian percussion, banjo and harmonium, making it the perfect celebratory desi song.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta. It is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

A Zee Studios release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' will hit cinemas worldwide on June 10.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:49 PM IST