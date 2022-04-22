Watch: Makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' unveil motion poster of Tabu from the upcoming horror-comedy

This time, no one will be spared, not even you, says the caption as makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' unveil the motion poster of Tabu from the highly anticipated horror-comedy film.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

It was earlier reported that actress Tabu has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Now, a source close to Free Press Journal shared that the actress will be playing a ghost in the film.

Interestingly, this isn't Tabu's first stint in a horror-comedy. The actress was seen in 2017's 'Golmaal Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. She played Anna Mathew in the movie, a character who can interact with ghosts.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani introduces her character Reet at the haunted haveli

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:18 AM IST