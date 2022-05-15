Watch: Madhuri Dixit releases her second single 'Tu Hai Mera' on her birthday

After the stupendous success of her first single 'Candle' which was dedicated to the frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Madhuri Dixit Nene released her second title 'Tu Hai Mera' on her birthday.

The new single is an expression of her love for her fans and the song instantly connects with the audiences. Also, the choreography and lyrics make it an instant hit.

Expressing her love for her fans, she says, "My fans are a huge part of my journey. Their support means everything to me. Tu Hai Mera is my love letter to my fans thanking them for all their encouragement over the years. They are my biggest strength."

Produced by Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene and RnM Moving Pictures Pvt Ltd, with Executive Producer Gaurav Chawla, the song is written, and sung by Madhuri Dixit.

The song was in collaboration with Raja Kumari, Narinder Singh, and a team in Los Angeles and Mumbai. Directed by Charit Desai, director of photography by Adil Afsarz, the artists and repertoire is done by Sat Bisla.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:08 PM IST