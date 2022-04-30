Watch: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor nail the feather challenge

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The actress took to her social media on Saturday to give a glimpse of her camaraderie with her 'hero' Aamir. The two can be seen taking up the feather challenge and nailing every bit of it.

"Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero!" she captioned the video.

The makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' launched the feather challenge a few days back. In the challenge, one has to blow the feathers away and earn points in a given time.

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is touted to be Aamir's labour of love, is all set to hit the cinema halls on August 11. The film is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead.

Besides Aamir and Bebo, the film also stars Mona Singh and south actor Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.

'Laal Singh Chaddha's screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who had earlier helmed 'Secret Superstar'.

It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:14 PM IST