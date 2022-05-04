Watch: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra quash break up rumours as they walk in together at Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's Eid party

All eyes were on lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as they came face to face amid break up rumours at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's star-studded Eid party on Tuesday.

However, the couple's fans received the best gift on Eid as the two quashed all the rumours once and for all, and walked in together at the party.

Even though they did not pose for pictures together, Kiara got her pictures clicked and was seen waiting for Sidharth near the door, who was busy with the shutterbugs. He soon joined her and held her close as they then entered the party together looking nothing short of a perfect couple.

A few days ago, several reports had cropped up stating that the 'Shershaah' actors had parted ways after dating for several years. While the two refrained from commenting on the reports, fans heaved a sigh of relief as they were caught 'liking' each other's photos on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara have been in love for a long time now. Neither of them ever addressed their relationship in public, but the two were spotted spending quality time together on several occasions, and have also been seen taking frequent vacations across the globe.

On the film front, Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', and their chemistry was loved by the audience. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Indian Police Force', which also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On the other hand, Kiara awaits the release of her horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:26 AM IST