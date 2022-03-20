Watch: Kartik Aaryan says he's 'feeling purposeless' after completing Goa trip with college friends

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday treated his fans to pictures and videos of his vacation with college friends in Goa.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared several glimpses where he can be seen posing with his friends for the camera, enjoying dinner and pool party.

Sharing a 'life update', he wrote, "Life update. Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath. Feeling purposeless now."

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Apart from this, he has 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:41 PM IST