Watch: Karan Kundrra looks dapper in black suit as he turns showstopper for Mayank Chawla

Actor Karan Kundrra recently turned showstopper for designer Mayank Chawla at a fashion show.
Wearing a black embroidered Swarovski jacket, Karan Kundrra owned the ramp along with singer Jassie Gill as the duo turned showstoppers for the Delhi-base designer.
Karan looked dapper in black trousers, white shirt and a black bow tie. Known for his on-fleek sense of aesthetic, Karan brought his A-game for the designer.
After his impressive showdown in 'Bigg Boss 15', the actor-host has been on a signing spree and is busy with his back-to-back shoot slates.
Karan has signed many endorsements, owing to his fan-crazed appeal PAN-India.
Karan is also working on a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, slated to release this year.
It looks like Karan is all ready to enthral the audience with his back-to-back releases. Recently, the actor made headlines for his romantic track, 'Rula Deti Hai', with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.
