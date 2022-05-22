Watch: Kanika Kapoor shares romantic liplock with husband Gautam Hathiramani as they groove to 'Baby Doll'

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently tied the knot with NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London.

Several photos and videos from her wedding have gone viral on the internet. In one of the post-wedding videos, Kanika and Gautam are seen sharing a liplock as they groove to the singer's song 'Baby Doll'.

Kanika had worn a shimmery red one-shoulder dress for the function, while Gautam was seen in a blue shirt paired with black pants.

Take a look at the video here:

On Saturday, Kanika shared pictures from her wedding, along with a sweet note for her husband. She wrote, “And I said YES❤️ Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet.”

"Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero," she added.

For the unversed, Kanika is a doting mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara. The 43-year-old singer hails from Lucknow. She got divorced long back and raised her kids as a single mother since then.

Reportedly, Kanika's decision to marry Gautam was brewing since at least the last six months and they have been dating for a year.

On work front, Kanika recently released her new independent song 'Buhe Bariya', which is a completely new take on love that is inspired by the Punjabi folk.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:14 PM IST