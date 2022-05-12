Watch: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal release new trailer of 'Dhaakad' in Delhi

With its thunderous action sequences and unexpected scale, Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's 'Dhaakad' attempts to redefine action genre in Bollywood.

To add to the buzz, the makers wanted to give the audience a peek into the film’s universe. Capturing the essence of their thumping story, they released a new trailer that gives viewers a sense of how far the film has gone in terms of pushing the envelope.

The film’s first trailer was released two weeks ago in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai.

The new trailer, called 'Agni on Rampage', is heavy on high octane action and never seen before stunts. Launched in Delhi, it supersedes the existing expectations of the movie. Upping the ante with this homegrown action flick that matches the high standards set by international movies, 'Dhaakad' does the unexpected in every frame of its new trailer.

With Kangana delivering one of her career’s most thrilling performances, the film’s strong ensemble comprising Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal is a highlight.

Kangana says, “Dhaakad is the kind of genre bending film that I have always wanted to be a part of. The second trailer sucks the audience into the film’s universe, setting the tone of what kind of action to expect from the film. It’s full of extravagant action scenes and celebrates the strength, power and ferocity of the female energy. The film is a dream project we’ve all lived with for years and we can't wait for everyone to watch it.”

Advertisement

Arjun adds, “When I first heard the film, I knew it was special. It’s the kind of film you have to go all out for and that’s what we have done. The second trailer will give the audience a glimpse of the world we have created. The action is hard, brutal and realistic. This film is filled with adrenaline. Everyone should buckle up for a memorable ride.”

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “At its core, Dhaakad is an entertainer. We’ve left no stone unturned to make sure it looks larger than life. It’s the kind of film that’s a visual spectacle and will invariably draw audiences to the theatres. I am so proud of the film and the second trailer is even better than the first and will definitely give the audience goose-bumps and an adrenaline rush. We’ve gone all out to tell the world what to expect from the film - which is a cocktail of action, stunts, a heartfelt message and performances to remember. It’s an entertainer all the way.”

Advertisement

Director Razy Ghai says, “Agni is a force of nature and the new trailer takes the expectations a notch higher. Everyone knows it’s an action film but we want the world to get a peek into the scale on which we have made. The new trailer transports you to Agni’s world and keeps you hooked to her fight! We have packed it with solid action sequences and it’s a mere prelude to the bigger picture waiting in cinemas next week.”

Producer Sohel Maklai adds, “Dhaakad is a female led actioner with some of the most well-choreographed action scenes. No Indian actress has performed action the way Kangana has in this film. Moreover, Arjun Rampal has lived the role of the antagonist to the T. The clash on screen of these to characters will definitely keep people on the edge of their seats. The new trailer gives a glimpse of what this spectacle will look like on the big screen. We are sure that this film will be loved because of various factors.”

'Dhaakad' is produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. 'Dhaakad’s music is produced under the banner of SRE Music and the film is distributed by Zee Studios worldwide. It will release on May 20, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:36 PM IST