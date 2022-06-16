Watch: 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song 'Nain Ta Heere' shows Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's romantic journey

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's sparkling chemistry in the new romantic song 'Nain Ta Heere' from their upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is something to look out for.

Sung by Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, 'Nain Ta Heere' is a soothing romantic song that features Varun and Kiara.

The song showcases the romantic journey of Kukkoo (Varun) and Naina (Kiara) from their high school to their marriage day.

'Nain Ta Heere' is the first original track of the film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

Earlier, the makers released three songs from their album, which include 'The Punjaabban Song', 'Rangi Sari' and 'Duppata' and all of them were remakes of old hit songs.

Whereas, the new love anthem 'Nain Ta Heere' comes with a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Fans lauded Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur for their melodious voice that made the song even more magical and also the lead couple Varun and Kiara for their chemistry in the song.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in prominent roles. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 and is all set for its theatrical release on June 24, 2022.