Watch 'Janhit Mein Jaari' Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha endorses the use of condoms and fights social taboos

The trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha's social-comedy-drama 'Janhit Mein Jaari' was officially shared by the makers on Friday.

Helmed by debutant director Jai Basantu Singh, the film promises to tickle your funny bones and open your mind to possibilities.

Narrated in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s trademark humour, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. Its the story of a girl who juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt portrays the character of her supportive husband to the T. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Bijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

Talking about leading this social comedy, Nushrratt Bharuccha says, “I was intrigued with the concept of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ right from the moment I first heard the one-liner. To be able to speak aloud about such a hush-hush yet crucial matter, and for it to be laced with humour that will appease the family audience and all of this narrated from a female's perspective attracted me to the script. It’s an absolute delight to collaborate with Raaj again and I’m so excited to be part of India's first female franchise backed by Vinod Bhaunshali.”

Advertisement

Says Raaj Shaandilyaa, “I have always loved bringing small-town narratives to the big screen but with ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ we touch upon socially relevant subjects. I am glad Vinod was equally passionate to create something on this subject and Nushrratt has outdone herself in this film. Jai has fabulously brought to life the story that was on paper with the stellar cast to support Nushrratt."

Adds producer Vinod Bhanushali, “Good storytelling that makes you think has always piqued my interest and that is exactly what you can expect from ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film is entertaining, thought-provoking and sprinkled with Raaj’s signature brand of humour. My film’s hero Nushrratt with the entire cast will tickle your funny bones and open your mind to some realities of life."

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' will release on June 10 in cinemas worldwide.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:02 PM IST