Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan has an EPIC reaction after fans mistake him for Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted post an outing with his friends. The paparazzi hounded the star kid as he entered his car. However, one he got in, some confused fans began screaming “Aryan Khan” which left Ibrahim baffled.

For those unversed Aryan is the eldest son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Junior Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year, after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship on October 2. The 23-year-old was arrested the next day and was booked under sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the NDPS Act. Aryan was finally, after multiple hearings, granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Ibrahim had an epic reaction to the so-called confusion and couldn’t stop from bursting into laughter.

Watch the video below.

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh. He is the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.

Saif had confirmed that his son is assisting Karan Johar for the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Ibrahim is also expected to make his acting debut soon. He is yet to comment on the same, however, he has appeared on a few magazine covers, hinting his inclination towards Bollywood.

Some time ago in an interview, Ibrahim's sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, had revealed, "My brother aspires to be an actor. But as I’ve discovered, it’s an easy dream to have but a very difficult dream to achieve. But I feel Ibrahim has the talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written. I couldn’t look at the sheet, I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:40 AM IST