Watch 'HIT: The First Case' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao battles demons of past while solving a thrilling case

The trailer of 'HIT: The First Case', the much-anticipated suspense thriller starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Sanya Malhotra, is out now.

The teaser of the film had received immense love from the fans. They were very excited to see the mystery behind Vikram’s life unfold. Finally, their wait ends as they caught sight of Vikram and his life in the gripping trailer of 'HIT: The First Case'.

The trailer sets the tone of the film filled with suspense, thrill and action. Vikram, played by Rajkummar Rao, is a cop battling the demons of his past amidst solving a crime case of a missing woman.

The movie unfolds many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'HIT: The First Case' in association with Dil Raju Productions. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film will hit the theatres on the July 15, 2022.