Watch 'HIT: The First Case' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao solves mystery of a missing lady, fights with his inner demons

The teaser of one of the most anticipated suspense-thriller 'HIT: The First Case' starring RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra was unveiled on Friday.

The teaser looks extremely enthralling and will keep you hooked to your seat.

Rajkummar is playing the role of Vikram - a police officer, who is divided between his dedication to the job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar will be seen in an extremely intense cop- role.

The teaser revolves around Rajkummar trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons.

The motion poster of the film wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT: The First Case'. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the July 15, 2022.