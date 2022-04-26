Watch: Esha Gupta grooves to 'Whistle Baja 2.0' with Tiger Shroff

Actress Esha Gupta is a treat to watch. Back in the town, the industry's leading sensation keeps turning heads with her on-point fashion statements and candid spotting.

This time, the actress is making us skip a beat with her temperature-raising moves.

Esha Gupta hopped on the 'Whistle Baja 2.0' dance challenge with Tiger Shroff. Sharing the hook step video on social media, the actress wrote, "Here for #heropanti2 🐅"

Donning a body-hugging dress with ruffle details, the star looked nothing less than magic in the post.

As soon as the dance video hit the internet, fans started flooding the comment section with love. Many reacted to the video with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Esha is busy with multiple projects on the year's horizon. She is working on the next season of 'Aashram', starring Bobby Deol. We hear the actress would play a never-before-seen character in the drama series.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:00 PM IST