Watch: Disha Patani gives major fitness goals as she nails a deadlift

There is no doubt that Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She time and again gives her fans a peek at her workout regime and motivates her followers to stay fit. For those who ever wondered how Disha manages to outshine everyone in dance numbers, her ripped physique is the fitness mantra.

Today, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of herself performing a deadlift, which is considered to be one of the toughest exercises for the back. Looking at Disha’s dedication to the workout, all her fans and follower hailed her in the comment section.

Disha wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports bra which made her look sporty and lean.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has shot for two films - 'Yodha' and 'Ek Villain Returns'. Apart from that, it was also announced that she is a part of 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:21 PM IST